Dutch police detain suspect in concert terror threat

It was not clear what the nature of the threat to the concert was, or if the band's name played any role in the threat.

In an interview with British newspaper The Guardian last year, band members said they chose the word Allah, Arabic for God, because they were seeking a "holy-sounding" name and did not realize it might cause offence.

"We get emails from Muslims, here in the U.S. and around the world, saying they're offended, but that absolutely wasn't our intention," lead singer Miles Michaud told the newspaper. "We email back and explain why we chose the name, and mainly they understand."

Police in Warsaw, Poland, said security was being beefed up for the band's performance there Thursday night.

Robert Szumiata of Warsaw police told The Associated Press they had no information of any threat to the concert to be held at the downtown NIEBO, or Heaven, club.

Still, he said that uniformed and plain clothes police will be deployed at and around the concert site in order to "ensure security of people taking part in the concert and those who will find themselves in the area."

Spain, already on high alert following last week's deadly attacks in and near Barcelona, played a key role in the events of Wednesday and Thursday.

A Spanish counterterrorism official said Spain's Civil Guard received "an alert indicating the possibility of an attack in a concert that was going to take place in Rotterdam."

The Civil Guard shared the information with Dutch authorities Wednesday and was investigating the threat, said the official, who spoke anonymously because the Civil Guard is still probing the threat.

___

Mike Corder reported from The Hague. AP writers Aritz Parra in Madrid and Monika Scislowska in Warsaw contributed.

By Mike Corder And Sylvain Plazy, The Associated Press