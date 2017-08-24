Kimberly Wyatt gives birth to daughter

Kimberly Wyatt has given birth to a baby girl.

The 35-year-old singer has taken to social media to announce the news she has welcomed her "little girl" named Maple Lyla Rogers - who she has with her husband Max Rogers - into the world, and the blonde-haired beauty is "so happy and proud" to "introduce" the tiny tot to her fans.

The former Pussycat Dolls band member shared a sweet picture of the newborn sticking her tongue out whilst her arms are stretched out above her head, which was edited with a black and white filter.

And the post, which was uploaded on her Instagram account, was captioned: "So happy and proud to introduce our little girl, Maple Lyla Rogers. #proudmummy #family #love (sic)"

The 'Hush Hush' hitmaker has also shared the same post on her Twitter account.

And Kimberly's 35-year-old spouse has also taken to the photo-sharing site to share the news.

He captioned the same image: " Maple Lyla Rogers is here! X #mylittlegirls (sic)."

The 'Got to Dance' judge's post comes just two days after Kimberly credited procreation as the "gift of life".

Alongside an image of Kimberly dressed in an elaborately decorated underwear set, which exposed her burgeoning baby bump, whilst her two-year-old daughter, who was dressed as a fairy, touched her swelling stomach with a wand.

The post read: "The magic of a child is the gift of life. Photo by @vsanchorstudio Glam by @blossomandbuttercups (sic)."