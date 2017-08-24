Brie Bella imitates Nikki for baby

Brie Bella tries to "mimic" her twin sister Nikki to impress her baby daughter.

The WWE star and her husband Daniel Bryan welcomed little Birdie into the world three months ago, and the tot has struck up a "super-special bond" with her aunt that's unlike a relationship she has with the rest of her family.

Nikki - who is engaged to John Cena - said: "Birdie and I do have a super-special bond. She laughed out loud for the first time with me, and it was just so cute to hear that laugh out loud.

"And then she giggled for the first time with me! And seeing her giggling and how happy ... I was melted. Fully melted."

And Brie admitted in a joint interview with People magazine: "[Nikki]'ll leave the room and I'm like, 'Birdie,' and I'll try to mimic [Nikki], but she won't laugh hard at me and I'm like, 'Ugh.'

"She only laughs hard at [Nikki]!"

But while Birdie doesn't find her mother as funny as her aunt, Brie 33, admitted there's no better feeling than seeing her baby smile at her and she gets close to tears even thinking about it.

The 'Total Divas' star said: "I was nursing her, and she looked up at me and she gave me this smile -- and babies can't fake smile. They don't fake anything, right? They let you know how they feel.

"And this genuine smile just came on, and it literally makes me want to tear up right now, but it was just like, 'Whoa.' How I felt in that moment, I was just like, 'This is the most incredible thing in the world.' "