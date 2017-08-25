Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio quote Titanic to each other

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio quote 'Titanic' lines to each other.

The pair played doomed lovers Rose Dewitt Bukater and Jack Dawson in James Cameron's 1997 movie and Kate admitted when they meet up, they often find themselves reciting the script.

Speaking to Britain's Glamour magazine, Kate explained: "You don't even want to know the last conversation we had, because it was so funny and made me laugh so much.

"We found ourselves saying to each other, 'Can you imagine if the world really knew the stupid things we say?'

"I'm not going to tell you what we actually talk about, but yeah, we're very, very close and sometimes we do quote the odd 'Titanic' line back and forth to each other, because only we can, and we find it really funny."

Kate, 41, also revealed that she once considered becoming a hairdresser if acting didn't work out but she cut off a friend's earlobe when she attempted to give him a haircut.

She said: "I should have had a back-up career, because if it had all gone t**s up, I would have been stuck. I had a fleeting idea about becoming a hairdresser, but I cut off a friend's earlobe trying to cut their hair. I saw him again not too long ago and I was like, 'I'm so sorry for your earlobe.' He said, 'Yeah, you can still see the marks, but I'm proud of that now, Kate!'"

Kate recently worked on 'The Mountain Between Us' with Idris Elba and admitted her biggest problem on the gruelling shoot was trying to stop Idris from accidentally standing on her hair.

She explained: "The most difficult part was being dragged soaking wet through the cold snow, but my biggest fear was not actually getting pneumonia, it was Idris treading on my hair. I didn't want to ruin a take by going, 'ARGH, he's stepping on my hair!' And however hard it looks for me, it was harder for Idris to anchor his feet on the ice; it was freezing cold, he was also soaking wet, and I weigh a ton because all those clothes I'm wearing are soaked through."