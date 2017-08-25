Sharon Osbourne to quit showbiz

Sharon Osbourne is quitting showbiz after almost 50 years.

The 64-year-old star - who is a judge on 'The X Factor', a panellist on 'The Talk' and manages her husband Ozzy Osbourne's career - has revealed that she plans to retire within the next five years in order to keep her "dignity".

She told The Sun: "I've given myself five years then it's time to say goodbye from the industry.

"I just think that it would be enough, I want to keep my dignity. I've been working since I was 15 in this industry and I think that's enough.

"It's very difficult if you're at a gig and you're the oldest person in the room. I think when you get to a certain age it can be somewhat embarrassing.

"I don't want to be one of those people standing at the side in a mini skirt pretending you love it. No - not for me. I want to go out with dignity.

"I will spend time with my family, my grandkids and my hubby."

Sharon also revealed last year that she was encouraging Ozzy, 68, to retire before he turns 70.

She said: "It's not going to be within the next year, but it's coming up.

"I don't want Ozzy singing Crazy Train at 75. I think it's best you go out before you hit that 70 and go out on top."