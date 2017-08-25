Jena Malone suffering from postpartum depression

Jena Malone has been suffering from postpartum depression.

The 'Hunger Games' star took to Instagram on Thursday (24.08.17) to share a blurry image of herself and her 15-month-old son Ode Mountain - whom she has with her fiancé Ethan DeLorenzo - and said her "struggle" with the mental health condition faced by many mothers after the birth of a child has been "real".

She captioned the snap: "Motherhood , depression and self worth. I don't have anything beautiful to say. Except that this struggle is real. The sharp edges are too much to hold without compassion. I'm struggling with this . Compassion for myself and this moment of growth in my life. I know I am not alone in this. I guess I just needed to share, in hopes of being seen and feeling not so very much alone. (sic)"

The heartfelt confession comes after the 'Sucker Punch' star, 32, shared a snap with her son back in June in which she praised children as "great leaders [and] teachers", and said her son reminds her that "everything is passing".

She wrote at the time: "The prayer position is one he naturally commands from me. Children are such great leaders/ teachers. I see all of humanity in his joy and in his impatience . His size demands tender care and kneeling in awe and assistance. Yes they grow fast. But we grow so slow it's nice to be reminded that everything is passing...into something else constantly. That there is no constant with children except that they will always change. And oh what an amazing lesson. To love what is there not what was. (sic)"

Jena has been largely out of the spotlight since welcoming Ode into the world in May last year, but said her social media silence was not a "conscious decision", but rather came out not having the time to post often.

In part of a blog post in November, she wrote: "I have been very inactive on social media since the birth of my son. It was not a conscious break. I simply didn't have time to post as much. The things that seemed important to me before my son came into the world just didn't feel as important now."