Kylie Jenner: The spotlight is 'normal' for me

Kylie Jenner thinks life in the spotlight is "normal".

The 20-year-old reality star has seen her life play out on television screens all over the world since her family signed up to star in their own show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' when she was just 10 years old.

Now, after growing up in the spotlight, Kylie admits she doesn't know what it's like to live without cameras following her around, and says she tries to "focus" on the "great things about life" so as not to let the constant attention get her down.

Speaking to V magazine, she said: "I don't know what it's like to not be in the spotlight. That's normal to me. There's nothing you can do about it. There are so many great things about life, I'm just trying to focus on that."

Kylie might have grown accustomed to life in the spotlight, but that doesn't mean she always enjoys it, as she recently opened up about how difficult she finds maintaining relationships when things are "blasted all over the Internet".

The 'Life of Kylie' star - who is currently dating Travis Scott - said: "The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it's blasted all over the Internet. You have to hear about other people's opinions on who you're with. It's a lot. Most of the time it's just not true. Like you have no idea what I'm like in a relationship, what kind of bond I have with somebody else."

And the lip kit mogul also admitted she often feels as though she's "in a relationship with the world", and believes she "cannot win".

She added: "You cannot win with the Internet. There's no winning. It's just unnecessary negativity. I feel like I'm in a relationship with the world sometimes."