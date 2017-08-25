Coldplay cancel show admit weather warning

Coldplay have been forced to postpone their concert in Houston, Texas, after concerns for safety following the Hurricane Harvey weather warnings.

The 'Hymn For The Weekend' hitmakers were due to perform an outdoor show at Houston's NRG Stadium on Friday (25.08.17), but have announced the show has been postponed after severe weather warnings brought on by Hurricane Harvey - which is expected to hit the south of the US this weekend - caused the band to back down.

In a statement posted on Twitter, they wrote: "Hi everyone in Houston,

"We really wanted to play tonight, but sitting here all together watching the news about the storm we feel that we can't ask anyone to put their safety at risk. So, sadly, we will have to postpone.

"We will give details of rescheduling/refunding as soon as we can. We are really sorry for the inconveniences this will cause. Stay safe and see you soon.

"Love

"Coldplay (sic)"

And they're not the only musicians to have decided the weather isn't worth the risk either, as Mary J. Blige has also postponed her set at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, right outside of Houston, and Lady Antebellum cancelled a tour stop in Houston scheduled for Sunday (27.08.17).

Live Nation confirmed on Friday that Mary's show has been pushed back to September 19, however as of the time of writing, no rescheduled date for Coldplay's show has been announced.

Hurricane Harvey is currently being called a "category three storm" which originated in the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to hit the central coast of Texas late on Friday, or early Saturday (26.08.17) morning.