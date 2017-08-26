Ronda Rousey to tie the knot this weekend

Ronda Rousey is getting married this weekend.

The UFC fighter is reportedly set to tie the knot with her beau Travis Browne on Saturday (26.08.17).

The date of the Hawaii wedding was revealed by Dana White, President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) organisation, who said he was invited to attend the nuptials but had to decline because he will be with Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Ronda and Travis are set to have a backyard wedding.

She said: "He's Hawaiian so we're gonna do kinda like a backyard, Mexican Corona party - but, like, in Hawaii."

And opening up about the day Travis got down on one knee, she added: "It was actually after heavy rain and we were under this waterfall. Apparently he had this whole speech prepared but it just went down into bullet points in the moment. So he pulls out the ring and I'm already like, 'Uh huh' before he even says anything. It's like, 'Okay, we're in New Zealand, we're under a waterfall, will you marry me?'"

It comes after Ronda admitted she believes everything happens "for a reason".

She said: "A lot of people think they're a good person because they don't do this, and they don't do that. But for me, it's not about what you abstain from, it's about what you do that makes a difference.

"When it comes to challenges, I honestly believe that things happen for a reason. At the time yes it's hard on a personal, emotional level and it's hard to look past what's happening to the future, but you have to believe in yourself because down the line in two, five, ten years' time you'll look back and think that was actually the best thing that ever happened to me.

"Every single setback it's not the end of the world, it's just the beginning of that lesson. That had to happen for me to learn these certain things and it's not about being completely infallible, it's about getting better and there's no room for improvement in perfect."