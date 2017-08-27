Mel B slammed by ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar

Mel B's ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar has blamed the star for her relationship failures.

The 42-year-old singer was married to the Spice Girls band member- who was known as Scary Spice in the group - in 1998 for two years, and her previous spouse has hit out at the musician as he has seemingly blamed the break down of the musician's marriage with Stephen Belafonte on her because she has had "three children by three different men".

Speaking to The Mirror newspaper about the brunette beauty - who has 18-year-old daughter Phoenix with Jimmy, 10-year-old Angel from her relationship with actor Eddie Murphy and five-year-old Madison with Stephen - he said: "Does she really think all these men are wrong and she isn't?

"We are talking about a woman who had three children by three different men."

And the dancer has claimed the 'Wannabe' hitmaker made him out to be "the bad guy" in their relationship.

He continued: "I was said to be the bad guy - Gold Card Jimmy who couldn't keep her satisfied. It was horrible, the power of celebrity."

And Jimmy has admitted he was "emotionally dying" and was not bothered by money when he divorced Mel.

He added: "What good is cash when you're emotionally dying."

Meanwhile, Mel is currently embroiled in a lengthy legal battle with her estranged husband, after he was allegedly abusive and got their nanny pregnant, but the star is keen to keep her case private from the public because it is attracting too much attention and is upsetting her three children.

The 'The X Factor' judge has also claimed having to testify in open court about the abuse she allegedly suffered would be "further abuse" against her.