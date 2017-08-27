Kate Moss is a "control freak".

The 43-year-old supermodel - who was signed to Storm Model Management at the young age of 14 - has admitted she has an obsessive need to have everything in her life organised, although she never likes to admit this fact.

Speaking about her characteristics in the September issue of Architectural Digest, the catwalk icon said: "I don't want to say I'm a control freak. But I'm a control freak."

The style icon's images were captured by her on and off boyfriend and photographer Count Nikolai von Bismarck, who has been dating the star for over one year.

Kate and Nikolai parted ways in October last year after the star - who has 14-year-old daughter Lila with her former partner Jefferson Hack - reportedly grew tired of the aristocrat's party lifestyle, but after spending a lengthy stint in a rehabilitation facility in the US, the creative mastermind has succeeded in winning her back.

The couple have reportedly enjoyed some quality time together recently as they have been spotted on a romantic vacation in Rio, Brazil, at the luxury Fasano hotel, where rooms are believed to cost up to Â£2,000 per night.

An onlooker previously said: "They looked very loved up and Nikolai looked very healthy."

The couple's split is believed to have been caused by Nikolai's strained relationship with her child.

A separate source previously said: "Everyone knows that Kate loves to party, but Nik struggled to keep up without going overboard.

"Kate joked it was like having two kids, but obviously Lila is her priority."