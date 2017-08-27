Amir Khan's wife is pregnant

Amir Khan's estranged wife, Faryal Makhdoom, is pregnant.

The brunette beauty, who has three-year-old daughter Lamaisah with her spouse, has taken to social media to announce she is expecting her second child with the professional boxer, and is already having severe food cravings.

The 26-year-old tweeted: "Alhumdulilah , blessed with baby number 2 in my tummy #excited eating away, can't stop (sic)."

This news comes a few months after the pair announced they were splitting up, and the 30-year-old sportsman was spotted cosying up with another female on a night out on a recent holiday to Dubai.

However, Amir has claimed his recent partying was part of his plan to win back his partner.

Speaking previously the former world champion said: "I partied in Dubai with friends to get my wife angry. Shouldn't have. That's not like me and I'll prove that. (sic)"

The duo have since tried to move on from their public spat and fall out, and in a last attempt to save their marriage they have turned to an Islamic sharia law expert to help them rekindle their romance.

Pir Shaami invited the two to his home to enjoy a special Dawat dinner, which was a bid to give the couple forgiveness.

Speaking previously about the star's meeting with the spiritual figure, a source said: "To Amir he explained what the rights of women are, what his wrongdoings were and why he should seek forgiveness.

"To Faryal he has said she has equal share to blame for deterioration of relations and that she has been wrong too."