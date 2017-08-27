Bella Hadid will model in Victoria's Secret Fashion show this year

Bella Hadid has confirmed she will model in Victoria's Secret Fashion show this year.

The 20-year-old model graced the runway for the lingerie giant for the first time last year, which saw her flaunt her enviable physique whilst her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd performed, and the catwalk icon has revealed she will be returning to showcase the highly coveted garments for a second time later this year.

And the style icon is "crazy humbled" she will be appearing in the showcase, which is reportedly set to take place in Shanghai.

The brunette beauty - who is the younger sister to fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid - shared an image of her in a skimpy black bra on her Instagram page, which she captioned: "@victoriassecret I am so excited!..!!!!Thank you @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer and of course the wonderful, incredible @ed_razek + everyone on the team for making this dream come true again.. I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again... (sic)."

The fashion muse has revealed when she recently went for the audition she felt she was in the best possible shape physically and mentally.

She added: "Walking into the offices this year i felt so happy, healthy, and honored.. I can't wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can't wait! Xx (sic)."

Bella is set to grace the catwalk alongside Victoria's Secret Angels Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge.

And Candice Swanepoel, who gave birth to her son Anacan - who she has with her partner Hermann Nicoli - in October last year, is also set to make her big comeback at the fashion extravagabnza.