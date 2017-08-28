Van Morrison attends spiritualist church

Sir Van Morrison is a member of a spiritualist church.
The 'Brown Eyed Girl' hitmaker is an outright atheist but insists Agape International Spiritual Centre in Culver City, Los Angeles - which is endorsed by celebrities including Oprah Winfrey - is no place for religion and is much "deeper".
Keeping talk about the organisation, which is run by his friend Dr. Beckwith, to a minimum, Van told Uncut magazine; "I'm a member and I am a friend of Dr Beckwith. I can't tell you much right now.
"If anyone wants to find out, I'd rather they looked it up themselves."
Quizzed about how religious the group seems, He explained: "No, it's not religion. It's spiritual, but it's not religion.
"It's beyond religion."
The 71-year-old musician previously opened up about his atheism in 2015, when he said he "wouldn't touch" religion" with a 10-foot pole".
The singer/songwriter says that religion is simply a way of identifying as a faith group and that spirituality is more personal.
He said: "I kind of separate religion now from spirituality. Spirituality is one thing, religion ... can mean anything from soup to nuts, you know? But it generally means an organisation, so I don't really like to use the word, because that's what it really means.
"It really means this church or that church ... But spirituality is different, because that's the individual."
