Pink: It's tough balancing home and work life

Pink admits it isn't "easy" having a career and raising her children.

The 'Just Give Me A Reason' hitmaker feels incredibly blessed to have Willow, six, and eight-month-old Jameson, with her husband Carey Hart, but says it can be tough to balance her work and home life.

She said: "Its not easy. It's a juggle. You know, I have a family. My intention is to be the best mom that I can be, and also to have integrity, and to stand up for what's going on in the world. Right now couldn't have come at a better time. I feel really proud."

And Carey says it is "amazing to watch" his wife excel in her career.

Speaking at the MTV VMAs, where Pink picked up the Video Vanguard award, he added to Entertainment Tonight: "I've watched [Pink], the craziness from the last 16 years. I've watched her earn her piece tonight, so it's amazing to watch and I'm just flattered to be here."

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old singer previously admitted she can't believe how much she's changed since becoming a mother and is amazed at how much she enjoys being a parent.

She said: "I honestly can't believe how responsible I am. All of a sudden I'm a soccer mom and doing the damn thing. No one would have guessed this for me. Honestly, I didn't realise that you could enjoy it so much."

And when she does get some time off work, Pink has confessed to enjoying getting "really fat".

She explained: "I eat a lot [on tour], because I work out four and a half hours a day: a two-hour show, plus yoga, cardio and a rig check with the flying apparatuses. But here's the issue; I don't change my eating when I get home. So everyone always asks me, 'What are you going to do after?' And I say, 'Get really fat and happy.'"