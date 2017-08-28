Nick Jonas absolutely wants to be a dad

Nick Jonas would "absolutely" love to be a father one day.

The 'Jealous' hitmaker loves being an uncle to his nieces, three-year-old Alena and nine-month-old Valentina, and hasn't ruled out being a dad himself in the future.

Speaking to iHeartRadio's Label Defiers, he said: "Absolutely [I want to be a father]. I mean I have two beautiful nieces. I'm the godfather to one of them. I held my nieces and it all kind of made sense. My brother Kevin is the happiest man in the world and he loves his wife and his beautiful girls.

"It's an amazing marriage and he's a great father. And I think that it's one of those things where he got married young and had kids fairly young in today's world. But he said to me, 'I think it's the best choice I've ever made. I think this is an amazing thing for me.' I think it's not right now for me. But at some point in the future, I'd love to be a father."

Meanwhile, Nick previously insisted he is "very comfortable" with who he is.

He said: "I'm very comfortable with who I am today. I think it has been a process to get here, and I'm always trying to evolve, but I'm grateful of my journeys. I like the ride, it's fun. As long as you're willing to have fun too, it's a good ride ...

"It was [difficult] at first [to change his image]. It took a minute to get people aware of the path that I wanted to take and where I wanted to push myself ... There have been a few moments. I think the biggest thing was I had to give up control first and kind of say, all right, I was gripping it all too tightly; let me just take a step back and work with some new people, get creative and not be afraid to just go there.

"So the biggest piece of that was opening up and being willing to explore new things, and then in return I wrote some music that I'm really proud of, that really connected, and found some great projects that I could evolve in."