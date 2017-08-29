Louise Roe pregnant

Louise Roe is pregnant.

The 'Fit For Fashion' presenter has confirmed she is five months gone with her and husband Mackenzie Hunkin's first child together, and the 35-year-old beauty cannot wait to meet her little one.

In a post on her blog Front Roe, she wrote: "Yes, you read that right! I am beyond excited to announce that my husband Mackenzie and I are expecting our first baby. It feels so surreal even to write this, but as my belly grows a bit each day it's becoming more and more real. It's been such an amazing journey to this new chapter of our lives; Mackenzie and I want to thank each and every one of you for following along. So many of you have been there since the beginning - from the Plain Jane days, to starting my blog Front Roe, to getting engaged, and then finally getting married last year. You have no idea how much it has meant to have you cheering us on (we both love reading all your kind and hilarious comments!). (sic)"

But the star admitted her pregnancy hasn't been easy so far and she suffered from "horrible morning sickness" early on, but she is now "back to working full force".

She added: "The early days of my pregnancy were the hardest. Once I hit about 6 weeks, I had horrible morning sickness - which in reality was just round-the-clock sickness. I was horribly nauseous and more fatigued than I've ever been in my life. Not being able to tell any friends, family or even coworkers was extremely lonely and difficult during those days. I didn't feel like myself and knew that I wasn't performing to my usual standard, but I couldn't tell anyone why. We decided to share the news with our parents and two people on our team, because I desperately needed the extra support. Cancelling shoots and meetings is so not me, but I had to come to terms with the fact that my body was in hyperdrive, creating a life and needing all this extra energy. I took a few weeks to slow down, rest, and give my body what it needed. (sic)"

Louise and Mackenzie - who met in 2011 while working on MTV matchmaking show 'Plain Jane' - have found out the sex of their baby but are keeping the news under wraps for now, and she admitted the couple weren't "actively trying" for a baby when they found out she is expecting.

She added: "I was just starting to prepare for the trying process, not thinking that it would happen anytime soon. So it came as a HUGE surprise (sic)"