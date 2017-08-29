Vanessa Grimaldi 'broken' after Nick Viall split

Vanessa Grimaldi has been left "broken" following her split from Nick Viall.

The 'Bachelor' couple announced last week they have split just five months after he popped the question in the series finale, and the brunette beauty has posted a picture alongside a heartfelt message.

She wrote on Instagram: "It's okay to feel broken. It's okay to cry. It's okay to lean on a friend. In the end, it will always be okay. (sic)"

In the picture, Vanessa is sitting on a riverbank watching the water with her head resting on a pal's shoulder.

It comes just two weeks after the reality TV star posted a picture of herself pointing a fork towards Nick's mouth, and she joked she has to feed him from time to time.

She wrote: "I may not have to carry the grocery bags but sometimes I still gotta feed him (sic)"

Nick proposed to Vanessa in a romantic episode of 'The Bachelor' in March, but the pair announced last week they had gone their separate ways.

In a joint statement, they said: "It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement. We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."