Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington's 'weird' sex scene

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington say their 'Game of Thrones' sex scene was "weird".

The brunette beauty, who portrays Daenerys Targaryen, and her 30-year-old co-star, who plays Jon Snow in the HBO fantasy series, admitted that gagging is probably the appropriate response to the love scene because the pair do not know that Daenerys is actually Jon's aunt.

Speaking in a special behind-the-scenes commentary for HBO, Emilia said: "As actor's, it's just weird.

"The reality of what they are to each other, I don't know how that's going to... I think [gagging] might be the reaction."

Kit added: "I think they both know it's wrong. I think they both know it's going to cause problems. But it's that thing, when you suddenly feel that deeply about someone and you go through these events together, it's like a runaway train."

However, Kit believes it was "inevitable" that their characters would end up in bed together.

He said: "I think it's an inevitability from about halfway through the season that Jon and Daenerys will fall into bed together. You can't stop it from happening."

Emilia and Kit have both played major parts in the franchise since it first aired in 2009, but in the last eight years the pair had yet to shoot a scene together until recently.

Emilia explained: "Both of us were going, 'Ahhh what are you doing on my set!?'This is weird!"

Kit added: "We were both kind of freaking out.