Niall Horan's sweet birthday message for Liam Payne

Niall Horan has wished his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne a "happy birthday" in a gushing post.

The Irish hunk is the first member of the 'History' boy band - also comprised of Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles - to send the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker a message so far on his 24th birthday (08.29.17).

Niall, 23, said he "misses" Liam and can't wait to catch up with him.

He wrote on Twitter: "@LiamPayne happy birthday mate. Miss ya bud, see ya soon (sic)"

Louis, Harry, former bandmate Zayn Malik and Liam's girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy - with whom he has five-month-old son Bear - are still yet to take to social media to post about the singer's big day.

However, Liam has taken to Instagram to thank his fans and friends for all of their messages "so far".

In a topless clip from his holiday posted on his Instagram Story, Liam said: "Hi everybody, I just wanted to say a massive thank you for all of the birthday messages so far. I am having a great birthday out here in the sun. So thinking of you, lots of love."

Liam and Cheryl have been soaking up the sun on a romantic holiday together in a mystery location, no doubt part of Liam's celebrations.

The 34-year-old beauty has been posting lots of intimate photos of the couple cozying up with one another during their vacation.

One photograph saw the pair pose together with a geek filter superimposed on their faces, followed by a picture of the two smiling together on their day out.