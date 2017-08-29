Kardashians donate $500k to Hurricane Harvey relief effort

The Kardashians have donated $500,000 to the relief effort for Hurricane Harvey.

The family's matriarch Kris Jenner took to Twitter to reveal herself and her daughters - Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner - have pledged the hefty amount to help the victims of the natural disaster currently sweeping over Texas.

She wrote on Twitter: "My daughters & I are donating $500k to Houston disaster relief to help those affected by #HurricaneHarvey #RedCross #SalvationArmy (sic)"

It comes soon after BeyoncÃ© vowed to "help as many" people as possible following the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

She said in a statement: "My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help."

Kevin Hart had previously taken to his Instagram account to ask his celebrity friends for help for his Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge, whilst also donating $50,000 of his own money.

He said: "Serious moment right now, I've just caught up to speed with everything going on in Houston with Hurricane Harvey and this s**t is unbelievable. I think we've participated in a lot of challenges on the internet. Some meaningful, some meaningless, but we've all done 'em.

"At this point I'm going to start a real challenge. I'm challenging a lot of my celebrity friends to donate $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey, to Red Cross. This is a serious matter. The people are in bad shape and they need help. I'm going to lead the charge and step up this way. I challenge The Rock, Steve Harvey, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Jerry Seinfeld, and I think when you do it you all should tag somebody else."