Theatre directors look to boost Indigenous artists

TORONTO — As Kevin Loring becomes the first-ever director of Indigenous theatre at the National Arts Centre, he'll be looking to help blaze a trail in a creative realm where he's faced his share of roadblocks.

"For a long time, I would only get cast if there was specifically a native person in a role. For some people, it was very hard to see past the racial boundary," said the award-winning playwright, actor and educator who is a member of the Nlaka'pamux Nation from the Lytton First Nation in British Columbia.

"There's always ... also been a biased perception of Indigenous actors that everybody faces once in a while that can be discouraging. It's not an easy industry. It's not always easy to stay in this industry and make this your living."

Loring is slated to begin his role with the NAC on Oct. 16. The new department's inaugural season in 2019 and 2020 will coincide with the Ottawa-based performing arts centre's 50th anniversary.

The historic new post is one of several recent moves made by Canadian arts organizations to help bolster opportunities for Indigenous theatre artists. It also arrives at a time when the issues of cultural appropriation and diversity of representation have been on the front burner.

"I think that one of the big questions that we have to ask ourselves as Indigenous theatre artists is: 'What is Indigenous theatre? What would be an Indigenous production ... and how would you define that?'" said Loring, who won the 2009 Governor General's Award for English Language Drama for the play "Where the Blood Mixes," which examined the intergenerational effects of the residential school system.

"If somebody was doing a production of 'Macbeth' and they want to cast Indigenous actors and there's going to be an Indigenous director, I would say that that is something that we would be interested in programming because it is being presented through the lens of an Indigenous artist or director.

"Those kind of balancing acts, how do we determine what is what, and what is appropriate for us is telling, it's going to be a bit of a dance for each specific case. "

Ontario's Stratford Festival has enlisted a record of more than a dozen Indigenous artists this season, including actors and a voice coach. Reneltta Arluk made history in her Stratford debut as the first Indigenous person to direct at the festival. She helms the "The Breathing Hole," a Arctic-set exploration of Indigenous history and climate change centred around the 500-year saga of a polar bear.

Arluk will begin her role as director of Indigenous arts at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity on Nov. 1. She'll be looking to continue to build on the progress achieved at Stratford by bringing more Indigenous artists into the fold.