Chris Pratt and Anna Faris in 'couples therapy'

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are in "couples therapy".

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star and the 'Mom' actress are reportedly undergoing couple counselling in the wake of the divorce in order to help them best co-parent their five-year-old son Jack in the future.

A source said: "They are going through couples counseling now, which is what you do when you want to divorce and there are children involved. It won't likely change the status but it could help with their future coparenting.

"Their work separations have taken a toll, and it is not likely that the marriage can be repaired enough to work right now. But there is still love between them."

And with Chris set to travel around the world soon to promote his upcoming movies, any chance of a reunion has been greatly reduced.

Another insider added to Us Weekly magazine: "Chris is in demand now and will continue to be traveling all over the world, keeping them apart. That doesn't make young marriages fare well."

Meanwhile, Anna's co-star previously revealed the blonde beauty is keeping "a smile on her face" amidst the split.

Alison Janney shared: "She's fantastic. She's a professional. It's hard to do but she's coming to work with a smile on her face and knows her lines and is as professional as ever. Everyone there loves and supports her, and we're just surrounding her with love. She's getting her work done. She's great."

When the pair announced they were going their separate ways, they released a joint statement insisting they would stay civil for the sake of their son.

They said at the time: "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."