Sandra Bullock donates $1m to hurricane victims

Sandra Bullock has donated $1 million to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The 'Miss Congeniality' star has handed over the huge sum to support those affected by the natural disaster in Houston, Texas and is glad that she can do something to help.

She said in a statement to E! News: "I'm just grateful I can do it. We have to take care of one another."

And Sandra - who owns a home in nearby Austin - isn't the only celebrity to pledge support to the relief effort.

Beyonce has offered help, saying in a statement: "My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help. I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor [Rudy Rasmus at St. John's in downtown Houston] to implement a plan to help as many as we can."

And Rudy has confirmed that Beyonce has already made a "significant donation".

He said: "She's starting out with a significant donation, and that donation is getting us to launch out into some areas that help us more effectively impact the communities that have been the most affected. She has, over the years, been very generous to our cause, and we continue to work together. She has been a huge benefactor to our efforts here in Houston, Texas.

"She has one huge platform, and information can go out to places that really need to know what's going on in her hometown. She has always availed not only her platform, her voice, but also resources - tangible resources - to help those most in need in Houston and around."