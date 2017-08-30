Johnny Depp to auction $2.9m horse farm

Johnny Depp's $2.9 million horse farm is going up for auction after failing to sell.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star originally listed the Kentucky property for $3.4 million in December but was forced to drop the price by $500,000 in March when there were no takers, and officials have assessed the fair cash value at around $2.3 million.

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, there is a reserve price on the pad, the lowest amount the 54-year-old star will sell, but it is not being made public.

There are said to have been three offers on the farm since being listed in December but none have been accepted.

The estate is a haven for equine enthusiasts as it comes with two barns, 15 stalls and a guesthouse as well as seven bedrooms and a four-car garage.

Should any potential buyers need to top up their tans they might like to note the abode has a sun room, and there is also an outdoor pool for cooling off after a sunbathing session.

The farm, which also features an entertainment area, will be auctioned on September 15.

This comes just a week after Johnny sold the fourth of his five Los Angeles penthouses for $1.82 million after listing the quintet for a combined $12.78 million.

He now has just one left to sell following the latest offload of his three-bedroom condo in downtown LA.

The remaining property is on the market for a slightly cheaper price of $1.79 million.