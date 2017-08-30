Mariah Carey has an entire room full of lingerie

Mariah Carey has an entire room dedicated to her lingerie collection.

The chart-topping singer has given her fans a behind-the-scenes look into her glamorous lifestyle via an 'MTV Cribs'-style video for Vogue magazine, and during the guided tour of her home, Mariah revealed just how much she loves wearing sexy underwear.

The blonde beauty quipped: "I guess I dress up a lot, but if I had my way, I would just wear lingerie and walk around the house. Agent Provocateur, darling!"

Mariah also revealed her most treasured possession used to belong to Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.

As she continued the tour of her jaw-dropping abode, Mariah explained: "I have Marilyn's white piano upstairs in my living room and it's from when she was a child and it's my prized possession.

"I love the glamour. There's just something about that specific era where it's, like, magical."

The 'We Belong Together' hitmaker is also the proud owner of a bright pink Birkin bag, which was given to her by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Mariah revealed the retired sports star gave her some very specific instructions about the gift, too.

She shared: "He told me every time someone asks, make sure they know it's a gift from Floyd."

Meanwhile, Mariah recently admitted that despite being one of the best-selling musicians of all time, she still suffers from low self-esteem.