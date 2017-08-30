Alesha Dixon wants to "die behind a microphone".

The 38-year-old beauty has been in the spotlight since her days in the girl group Mis-Teeq and Alesha has admitted she doesn't have any plans to walk away from the entertainment business, having also become a popular TV star in the UK over recent years.

Alesha, who serves as a judge on 'Britain's Got Talent', explained to the Daily Star newspaper: "I'll never retire. How do you retire from something that you love?

"You don't. Especially when you are a creative person. I want to die behind a microphone."

The confession comes after Alesha revealed she was a "massive worrier" when she was younger.

The singer never used to feel confident in her skin when she was a teenager and "everything" used to "freak" her out and make her feel insecure.

However, her mother Beverly Harris forced the singer to change her ways.

Alesha shared: "I was a massive worrier. I remember my mum saying: 'Worrying is like a rocking chair. You can rock and rock but you won't go anywhere.' She was right. It's such a waste of energy and it achieves nothing.

"I was outwardly confident, but in myself I was afraid of so many things. I felt insecure. Everything freaked me out.

"If I knew what I know now at 16 years old, I would've done so many things differently!"