Scott Disick puts LA home up for rent

Scott Disick has put his Los Angeles home up for rent.

The reality TV star has decided to put his property in the Hidden Hills on the market for $60,000 a month, with Scott hoping to strike a deal that will also include an option to buy.

Scott, 34, is aware that some fans of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' may like to have a look around the luxurious abode and has, therefore, insisted on a strict vetting process.

The property - which was bought for $6 million in 2015, and has subsequently gone through a series of upgrades - boasts seven bedrooms, a swimming pool and comes fully furnished.

Scott's decision to put the house on the market comes shortly after it was reported he was having a hard time seeing his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian with her new boyfriend.

The brunette beauty - who has Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two, with Scott - is currently dating Younes Bendjima.

And Scott is said to hate seeing Kourtney and Younes together, which led to him unfollowing the reality star on social media.

A source said: "Scott can't stand watching the mother of his kids chase Younes all over the world.

"Scott unfollowed Kourtney's Instagram account a while ago and is trying to avoid social media because it is too upsetting for him to see pictures of Kourt in a bikini with some other guy.

"This is the first real boyfriend Scott has ever seen Kourtney with and it's driving him crazy. He wants nothing to do with it."