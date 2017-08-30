Liam Gallagher to busk in Edinburgh for homeless charity

Liam Gallagher is set to busk in Edinburgh this December for Social Bite's Sleep in the Park event to help tackle homelessness in Scotland.

The former Oasis frontman will be joined by the likes of Deacon Blue, Amy McDonald, Frightened Rabbit and more performing as several stars and members of the public take to the city's West Princes Street Gardens on December 9 to sleep rough for the charity.

The 44-year-old rocker has a lot of good memories from performing in Scotland and 'Some Might Say' rockers Oasis got their first big break after performing at Glasgow's King Tuts music venue where they were spotted by manager Alan McGee, the owner of Creations Records, and later signed a deal with the label.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker is more than thrilled to be able to give back to the community.