Harrison Ford: It was a pleasure working with Ryan Gosling

Harrison Ford says it was "a great pleasure" working with Ryan Gosling on 'Blade Runner 2049'.

The 75-year-old star enjoyed starring opposite the 36-year-old actor in the 2017 thriller movie and praised Ryan's "inventive ideas".

Harrison quipped: "Mr. Gosling, yeah, I thought was odd that he insisted on being called Mr. Gosling, but I got over it.

"Mr. Gosling is always prepared, has very inventive ideas and he's very articulate about them. He's a great pleasure to work with."

And Harrison gave his side to the story after Ryan revealed Harrison actually punched him in the face whilst filming a fight scene.

He joked to People magazine: "He walked into my fist. My hand was slightly injured, but I didn't hold it against him."

Meanwhile, Ryan previously admitted he was "in a constant state of nervousness" working alongside Harrison.

He said: "I was kind of in a constant state of [nervousness while filming]. It's kind of surreal to be a part of this film, because it's such an important part of film history, and also, you know, [I'm] obviously a great admirer of Harrison's. So, to get to work with him and, you know, hang out in these situations ... I feel very lucky.

"He's cooler than all of those characters too! You realise that all of those kind of iconic moments from those movies are things that he wrote or created."

And the Hollywood hunk was nervous about working with Harrison before production on the project even got underway because he is such a hero of his.