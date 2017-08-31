Western Canada to shine at TIFF

"I've always thought about the disparity between my mother's generation and mine," said Shum, who shot the film a block from her house.

"I also feel like there's a lot of talk these days, in the world, in the media, amongst my friends, folks at home about powerlessness, and so this is a response to that."

Gravestock said this year's fest has a particularly strong crop of first-time feature directors, who make up over 30 per cent of the titles.

They include "Trailer Park Boys" cast member Cory Bowles with "Black Cop," which examines police-community relations and racial profiling through the eyes of the title character, played by Ronnie Rowe Jr.

"It was affecting me quite a bit, profoundly, a lot of the things that have been happening in North America and throughout the world and the phenomenon of police culture and race relations," said Bowles, who also wrote the film.

"It seemed to be the only time we really talk about it is on social media, and of course, social media has a lot of that kickback and a lot of that real silencing. So I just decided to focus my energies into my own sort of exploration."

Other highlights of the Canadian lineup include the world premiere of Mary Harron's TV miniseries "Alias Grace," which Sarah Polley wrote and produced based on Margaret Atwood's novel.

And celebrated Indigenous documentary maker Alanis Obomsawin will mark a milestone at TIFF with the premiere her 50th film, "Our People Will Be Healed," about an innovative school in the remote Cree community of Norway House in northern Manitoba.

"It's the first time I witnessed such a wonderful place for children," said Obomsawin. "The building itself is incredible, it's got a lot of light and children are kings there.

"I've made so many films where everybody's struggling and there's lots of sadness, but it's changing and this film is more than hope," she added.

"I really feel we're going someplace we've never been before and Canadians are getting more educated and they're really listening to our people, which is a very different time."

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press