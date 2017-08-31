A look at some Canadian films at TIFF

TORONTO — At total of 28 Canadian features are in the lineup for this year's Toronto International Film Festival. Here are some of the films getting buzz:

— Sean Menard's documentary "The Carter Effect," about the impact NBA all-star Vince Carter made on Toronto while playing for the Raptors. Executive producers include Toronto rapper Drake, who also appears in it.

— The drama "A Worthy Companion" by Carlos Sanchez and Jason Sanchez, starring Evan Rachel Wood as a 30-year-old who develops an intense relationship with a teen, played by Canadian actress Julia Sarah Stone.

— "Don't Talk to Irene" by Pat Mills, a comedy starring Geena Davis and Scott Thompson. Michelle McLeod plays the lead role of a teen whose dream of cheerleading is realized in an unlikely way — through a group of senior citizens.

— "Eye on Juliet" by Oscar-nominated Kim Nguyen, starring Joe Cole as a Detroit-based surveillance company employee who operates robotic spiders that monitor a pipeline in Northern Africa. A young woman there catches his eye.

— The comedy "Public Schooled" by Kyle Rideout, starring Daniel Doheny as a formerly home-schooled teen who enrols in public education to chase a girl. Judy Greer plays his mother, while the cast also includes Grace Park and Russell Peters.

— "Mary Goes Round" by Molly McGlynn stars Aya Cash as a substance abuse counsellor who's battling her own addictions and family drama, involving her gravely ill, estranged father and teenaged half-sister that she's never met.

— In Ingrid Veninger's "Porcupine Lake," Charlotte Salisbury and Lucinda Armstrong Hall play preteens who form a deep bond over a summer in Ontario cottage country.

— With the documentary "There is a House Here," Alan Zweig examines the lives of Inuit in the Far North.

— Simon Lavoie's "The Little Girl Who Was Too Fond of Matches" ("La petite fille qui aimait trop les allumettes") follows two children who have to fend for themselves after their father's death in rural Quebec in the 1930s.