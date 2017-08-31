Paloma Faith rules out marriage

Paloma Faith has no plans to tie the knot with long-term partner Leyman Lahcine.

The 'Crybaby' singer welcomed her first child into the world in December with the French artist - who she has been with for four years - but says becoming proud parents is more binding than a wedding certificate.

Paloma - who was previously married to chef Rian Haynes for just eight months in 2005 - said: "I feel the fact that we've got a child together is way more bonding, than a piece of paper."

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old singer - who is keeping the name and sex of her child private - has also revealed she recruited pal Emma Willis' personal trainer after putting on three stone during her pregnancy.

The pair met when Paloma was a judge on 'The Voice' in 2016 and she asked for advice from the 41-year-old presenter because she has been through Caesareans with her children, which is how Paloma's little bundle of joy was born.

Emma - who has eight-year-old daughter Isabelle, five-year-old son ace and 15-month-old Trixie Grace with husband Matt Willis - is in great shape thanks to working with fitness guru Rob Solly.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre Life podcast: "It was all really awful and I don't think my body was designed for it.

"Not to mention putting on three stone which I'm sure your readers would love to hear about.

"I borrowed Emma Willis' personal trainer. Emma's had three children, you would not think it.

"And she's had a few Â­Caesareans. I was just like, 'How do I do it? This is insane.' And she was like, 'Call this number'."