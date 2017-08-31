Kaley Cuoco open to marriage

Kaley Cuoco is "open" to getting married again.

The 'Big Bang Theory' star split from her ex-husband Ryan Sweeting after just 21 months of marriage but she is so happy with her boyfriend Karl Cook and hasn't ruled out tying the knot in the future.

Asked about marriage, Kaley told People magazine: "Aw! I'm open to anything. I don't know what the path is going to take. But I'm very happy right now."

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty previously revealed she had "finally found her horse guy".

She said: "I can't stop smiling. Life is so, so good. I finally found my horse guy. It was very meant to be," she added of Cook. He's an amazing rider, amazing equestrian and a great human. We shared a passion for horses and dogs ... It's been lovely."

Speaking about her previous relationship with Ryan, she added: "Even deep down [I was] like, 'I know this is just not the right thing.' I knew it, I knew it, I knew it. Even when I went through my big breakup ...

"I might have said some things like 'I'm never gonna love again, I'm never gonna get married again.' The people that know you best, they know my heart ... That's just not me. I'm just glad I got through it. I couldn't be happier."

And Kaley will never be "ashamed" of her divorce.

She said: "You know what, I'm not ashamed of anything that happened. I fall in love really hard, I do. I go deep. That person is it for me. And I love hard, and when it's over, it's over, and some people make mistakes.

"I wouldn't call it a mistake, it just is what happened in my life, so I'm excited to see what the future holds. It happened, and now I have to say I'm happier than I've ever been."