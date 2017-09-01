Frankie Muniz signs up for Dancing With the Stars

Frankie Muniz, Jordan Fisher and Derek Fisher have signed up for the new season of 'Dancing With the Stars'.

The 'Malcolm in the Middle' actor, the 23-year-old singer-and-actor and the former New York Knicks coach are among the latest names to be reported to be taking part in the ballroom contest, with violinist Lindsey Stirling - who shot to fame after competing on 'America's Got Talent' in 2010 - and former Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen also signing up.

The five stars join the previously-announced contestant Drew Scott, while it is rumoured that married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey wrestler Nikki Bella, and 'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran will also be taking to the dancefloor.

While ABC won't be confirming their list of contestants until the official reveal on September 6, they have released the list of professional dancers who will partner the celebrities this year.

Mark Ballas - who is returning after a three season absence -

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Sharna Burgess, and Alan Bersten will all be taking part.

Emma will be partnering 'Property Brothers' star Drew and they have already started rehearsals.

He said: "We've actually done two rehearsals. I'm an athletic guy. I'm a sporty guy, and I like taking on a challenge, but I've never danced before and she is the best. She won last season, so I want to make it my duty to get her a second Mirrorball."

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Bobby Brown had signed on to take part in the show, but the New Edition singer pulled out at the last minute.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Bobby Brown was originally slated to be on this new season of 'DWTS', but recently pulled out."