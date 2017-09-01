Madonna moves to Lisbon

Madonna has reportedly moved to Lisbon.

The 'Hung Up' singer has relocated to Portugal with her family after her 11-year-old adopted son David - who she has with ex-husband Guy Ritchie - joined the Benfica soccer team youth academy.

Portuguese weekly magazine VisÃ£o reported: "Madonna is no longer a tourist, she now lives in Lisbon."

The publication revealed Madonna has been staying in a Lisbon hotel as the Â£7 million 19th century house she has bought in Sintra could take up to six months to renovate.

Another local newspaper, Correio da ManhÃ£, revealed David had joined the Benfica training facility in Seixal after a test in the spring, and he will stay there until he starts at a French high school in Lisbon.

The 59-year-old singer - who also has Lourdes, 20, Rocco, 16, Mercy, also 11, and four-year-old twins Stella and Esther - has shared a number of Instagram posts from Portugal in recent months.

It was revealed earlier this year that the 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker had been househunting in Portgual since March.

A source previously said: "Madonna visited Portugal first in March and the fans went wild. One even sent her a message saying they were an estate agent on Instagram and she started following them back. It was then it became pretty apparent that she was looking to make a move permanent.

"Now the town in question is abuzz with the news that she's going to be based in this particular property, with the estate agents confirming they've sold the property to a big name.

"It's a stunning building in the hilltops with a huge number of bedrooms and bathrooms all decorated in striking Islamic style, although there are huge plans for a redesign inside already."