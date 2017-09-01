Jennifer Lawrence had to plaster walls

Darren Aronofsky made Jennifer Lawrence plaster walls for three months before filming 'Mother!'.

The 27-year-old actress stars in her director boyfriend's latest movie - in which she plays a pregnant woman married to Javier Bardem's successful novelist character - and had to hone her DIY skills as part of her preparations, and so the crew brought in a number of unfinished walls to their huge rehearsal building.

But Jennifer, who was required to stay behind to complete the task after her castmates had gone home, wasn't too happy.

Darren said: "Jen did a lot of plastering. Believe me, she wasn't happy about it. After everyone else had gone, I'd say, 'Hey Jen! You've got a wall to plaster.' "

The 48-year-old director admires Jennifer's honesty, and admits her straightforward nature made it easy for them to work well together.

He told the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye: "She's one of the most honest people on the planet. That's possibly why people really enjoy her public persona, because it is who she is. There's no baloney going on.

"If she doesn't understand or agree with something, she just says it; and it's over with."

Despite the 'Hunger Games' star's big screen successes, Darren was initially hesitant about casting Jennifer in the thriller because it was so different to any other role she's played.

He said: "I don't think she's ever played a character who's so on the back foot.

"She usually plays these strong, heroic women."