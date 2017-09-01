Chloe Grace Moretz back with Brooklyn Beckham

Chloe Grace Moretz has fuelled even more rumors she's dating Brooklyn Beckham again.

The 20-year-old actress sparked speculation she'd rekindled her romance with the aspiring photographer - the son of soccer legend David Beckham and his wife Victoria - last month when she re-followed him on Instagram and liked a photograph of them shared by a fan.

But the blonde beauty has set tongues wagging once again when she took to the photo-sharing site on Thursday (08.31.17) to post a heart emoji under a new photograph of the hunk.

The 'Kick-Ass' star's public display of affection comes weeks after she was overheard telling guests at a party in Los Angeles that they were giving their romance another go.

A source said recently: "Brooklyn and Chloe arrived together and she was chatting with other guests about how they had got back together. She was much more open about their relationship than him. They seemed very comfortable together.

"It was quite a wild party but they were both being quite chill and low key."

The couple enjoyed a year-long romance between 2014 and 2015, and then again for five months last summer, so Chloe was undoubtedly upset when the 18-year-old star was spotted cozying up to singer Madison Beer, also 18, in Los Angeles earlier this year.

But, despite enjoying their short-lived romance, the brunette babe decided to call it quits because she couldn't deal with the "long distance" while Brooklyn was in New York for school.

She said: "I've known Brooklyn for years, we've been really close and as we've gotten older -- and I'm newly out of a relationship, we're definitely like crushing on each other.

"But we're both very busy. He's great, though. He's a cutie, literally one of my best friends."