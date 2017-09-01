Jessica Chastain calls for social change

Jessica Chastain has called for "transformative social change."

The 40-year-old actress took to Twitter on Friday (01.09.17) to share a video in which she spoke about the "trauma" people in America are facing when it comes to issues such as racism, and said her heart was "heavy" with the stories she has heard.

Speaking in the video - which saw the flame-haired beauty hold back tears for much of the footage - she said: "I'm making a video because my heart is very heavy. I've learned so much the past few days about the trauma many people are experiencing in our country. I've had the opportunity to listen, more than to speak, and it's really hard for me to express my feelings, my thoughts, in 140 characters.

"I wanted you guys to know that I hear you. I want you to know that I'm committed to creating transformative social change, that I'm committed to dismantling systems of oppression. I share in the sense of what is happening in the country."

The 'Miss Sloane' actress then sent her "love" to her fans as she rounded off the video, saying: "I hear you. You may never have met me, but I love you."

It isn't the first time the 'Zero Dark Thirty' star has spoken out about social issues either, as she previously blasted the "disturbing" representation of women in film whilst at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

She said: "I do believe that if you have female storytelling you also have more authentic female characters. This is the first time I watched 20 films in 10 days, and I love movies. The one thing I really took away from this experience is how the world views women, from the female characters that were represented. It was quite disturbing to me, to be honest.

"There were some exceptions, I will say, [but] for the most part, I was surprised by the representation of female characters on screen in these films."