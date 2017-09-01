Liam Payne told off by mother for smoking again

Liam Payne's mother is "not happy" about him smoking again.

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker made a vow to give up the bad habit for his five-month-old son Bear - whom he has with girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy - but has admitted when he is stressed out he still reaches for the tobacco as he needs something to "lean on".

But Liam has not given up on the idea of being nicotine-free, and will give it another go when he he's ready.

Speaking at the launch of new mobile network VOXI in London on Thursday night (31.08.17), Liam confessed to BANG Showbiz: "I'm 24, I'm gonna say things sometimes where I go back on my word. My mum's not happy about it. I live a very, very healthy lifestyle but everybody has their vices. I'm only young and things are gonna change. I'll find the right time to give up, when it works for me. It's just one of those things. Sometimes you need something to lean on. Everybody has their vices, the rest of my life is totally healthy."

When he did stop smoking the One Direction star was very proud of himself for quitting and he managed to ditch the addictive habit without the aid of nicotine patches or e-Cigs.

At the time, the hunk urged anyone who is contemplating cutting out the cigarettes to "just do it" as it will change their lives for the better.

He shared: "I stopped smoking, that's the best thing ever. Honestly, anyone out there who's trying to stop smoking, just do it, honestly. I just did cold turkey, I knew my son was coming, and I was like, I'm not gonna be smoking with my son, that's not right. My life's not my own anymore, now, it's not mine to decide, so smoking had to go."

The 'History' hitmaker had made it his New Year's resolution in 2015 to "grow up" and stop but he admitted it was tough.

He said: "I'm going to try and give up smoking, which is hard, but I do want to. I want to. It's about time. Need to grow up now."

