Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift still good friends

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss are "still good friends".

There was rumours that the 'Shake It Off' singer had fallen out with the model after Karlie's name failed to appear on a t-shirt of names of her close pals, which she wore in her 'Look What You Made Me Do' video but a source has insisted there has been "no falling out" at all.

They said: "Taylor and Karlie are doing well as friends. They had no falling out what so ever. They still speak but have been slammed with crazy schedules on both sides.

"Karlie had many prior commitments - that's why she was not involved in a few of Taylor's music projects like she was last year. They are still good friends though."

The names of some of the other close pals of Taylor also were absent from the t-shirt but the source has insisted the blonde beauty has kept in contact privately with her friends.

An insider added to E! News: "She has seen many of [her friends] while she was on hiatus from the public. Her friends were aware that she wanted to keep a low profile during those four months so they respected that.

"They supported her and even if they didn't see her as often as they usually do, Taylor was always in contact with them via text, FaceTime and phone calls. Taylor shared many things with them about her personal life. They all are really happy and excited for this next chapter of music for Taylor."