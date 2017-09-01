Grand River Jazz Society kicks off seventh season with a full slate at the Jazz Room

There’s a distinct Toronto and Montreal Jazz scene, and never shall the twain meet unless it's at the Grand River Jazz Society’s Jazz Room.
What’s the difference? Montreal Jazz has a little more European influenced, whereas Toronto likes to think of themselves as the top dogs in Canada.
But Waterloo Region’s reputation as a jazz hotbed, and the more than 90 shows scheduled for the seventh season at the Jazz Room suggest a little peace in our time may be possible between those two warring musical influences.
It might have even sparked more collaboration between players from both scenes that have ended up on the stage at the Jazz Room.
The winner in all that is local audiences, and Grand River Jazz Society President Stephen Preece said their strong following they develop has made it a must stop place to pay for jazz musicians from the two solitudes as well as big-time players from the U.S. and beyond.
“We have three big time bands coming in from Montreal including Francois Jalbert, who is just a phenomenal guitarist,” said Preece. “There isn’t a lot of crossover between Toronto and Montreal which is strange because there’s an amazing scene in Montreal and we’ve been fairly assertive in trying to court the Montreal players and the ones who have play here have spread the word.
“They’re really keen to come here and play.”
That Montreal transplants include Joe Sullivan and Benjamin Deschamps and their bands who will be here at the end of September and end of October.
“I’m just blown away by the talent there, and they’ve talked about how hard it is to get gigs in Toronto,” said Preece. “I find it baffling, but we’re happy to accommodate them. They bring an unique sound that has a European flavour or is a little bit more freer.”
Jazz is all about the improvisation and the licence to discover new sounds and new arrangements, and Preece said the Jazz Room is happy to do its part to foster more collaborations.
“It’s neat to see some of the collaborative things that come out of that,” said Preece. “It’s nice to see them bring their best music and tour with their best band."
Some of them ultimately gets recorded at the jazz room and gets mastered into CDs. The next CD release is Nov. 24 when the Jason Raso Funktet celebrates the next disc coming from the Live at the Jazz Room Label.
This is also the second season that Mark Kelso is serving as an artistic director, and the well-known sideman and musical educator and Humber College has helped increase the reach and the talent level that visited the stage at the historic Huether Hotel last year. Preece said he promises more of the same this year.
“We hit a bit of a high at the end of last year,” said Preece. “Mark did an incredible job last year and he continues to program crazy good musicians and bands.”
The season kicks off Sept. 8 with local favourite Larry Larson’s Jazz Guys. The principal trumpet player of the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony since 1993, he played with his son last year to open the season and the well-loved local musician always does something interesting to kick off the Jazz Room’s season.
“That’s become kind of a tradition for us,” said Preece. “Last time he performed with his son playing bass. He studies music at Humber and has turned out to be a phenomenal bass player.
“There is a generational thing that is happening there.”
The hits keep coming with jazz vocalist Heather Bambrick coming in at the end of September, while another local favourite Rebecca Binnendyck closes out the 2017 portion of the calendar as the Jazz Room heads into the new year.
Preece is really excited by Bambrick’s early season show because she does an important job of promoting the genre with her radio gig on Jazz FM.
“She’s got a great band, including an awesome trumpeter Chase Sandborn, which is going to be neat,” said Preece.
The Jazz Room will be also part of a series of unique performances starting Sept. 15 as crowd favourite Joni NehRita has her show broadcast live online for a special project by videographer Earl McCluskie through an Arts Fund grant.
“He got some funding and they’re going to be doing some high definition taping and broadcasting on the web at The Registry Theatre and The Jazz Room, so we’re really lucky to have that happen,” said Preece. “The second broadcast will be Tim Louis on Jan. 5.
“That’s a really cool concept, and who knows what will happen because the technology is so good and this will be an interesting experiment.”
Kelso is also bringing in a number of big name acts from across the country to the venue including Calgary’s Joanna Sillanpaa.
There are also a couple of new bands that will make their debut at the Jazz Room including Robin Habermehl’s Fresh Water Funk on Oct. 6.
“That’s another interesting collaboration that has taken place with the players from our big band series,” said Preece. “There seems to be some really cool collaboration and innovation on our stage.”
For a full list of artist and shows, visit kwjazzroom.com.
