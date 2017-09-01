Grand River Jazz Society kicks off seventh season with a full slate at the Jazz Room

“It’s neat to see some of the collaborative things that come out of that,” said Preece. “It’s nice to see them bring their best music and tour with their best band."

Some of them ultimately gets recorded at the jazz room and gets mastered into CDs. The next CD release is Nov. 24 when the Jason Raso Funktet celebrates the next disc coming from the Live at the Jazz Room Label.

This is also the second season that Mark Kelso is serving as an artistic director, and the well-known sideman and musical educator and Humber College has helped increase the reach and the talent level that visited the stage at the historic Huether Hotel last year. Preece said he promises more of the same this year.

“We hit a bit of a high at the end of last year,” said Preece. “Mark did an incredible job last year and he continues to program crazy good musicians and bands.”

The season kicks off Sept. 8 with local favourite Larry Larson’s Jazz Guys. The principal trumpet player of the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony since 1993, he played with his son last year to open the season and the well-loved local musician always does something interesting to kick off the Jazz Room’s season.

“That’s become kind of a tradition for us,” said Preece. “Last time he performed with his son playing bass. He studies music at Humber and has turned out to be a phenomenal bass player.

“There is a generational thing that is happening there.”

The hits keep coming with jazz vocalist Heather Bambrick coming in at the end of September, while another local favourite Rebecca Binnendyck closes out the 2017 portion of the calendar as the Jazz Room heads into the new year.

Preece is really excited by Bambrick’s early season show because she does an important job of promoting the genre with her radio gig on Jazz FM.

“She’s got a great band, including an awesome trumpeter Chase Sandborn, which is going to be neat,” said Preece.

The Jazz Room will be also part of a series of unique performances starting Sept. 15 as crowd favourite Joni NehRita has her show broadcast live online for a special project by videographer Earl McCluskie through an Arts Fund grant.

“He got some funding and they’re going to be doing some high definition taping and broadcasting on the web at The Registry Theatre and The Jazz Room, so we’re really lucky to have that happen,” said Preece. “The second broadcast will be Tim Louis on Jan. 5.

“That’s a really cool concept, and who knows what will happen because the technology is so good and this will be an interesting experiment.”

Kelso is also bringing in a number of big name acts from across the country to the venue including Calgary’s Joanna Sillanpaa.

There are also a couple of new bands that will make their debut at the Jazz Room including Robin Habermehl’s Fresh Water Funk on Oct. 6.

“That’s another interesting collaboration that has taken place with the players from our big band series,” said Preece. “There seems to be some really cool collaboration and innovation on our stage.”

For a full list of artist and shows, visit kwjazzroom.com.

