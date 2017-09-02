Gwyneth Paltrow's out of body experience

Gwyneth Paltrow was having an "out of body experience" when she accepted her Oscar in 1999.

The 44-year-old actress triumphed at the Academy Awards in the late 90s for her performance in 'Shakespeare In Love' but it was her bizarre acceptance speech that was the most memorable for her fans.

In her speech, Gwyneth spoke about her dead cousin Keith and her love for Meryl Streep. She also spoke about her "magnitude of love" and said, "Grandpa, I want you to know you've created a beautiful family who love you more than you know," whilst she was held up by presenter Jack Nicholson.

Reflecting on winning her Oscar at the age of 26, she said: "When I think about it now, its nuts ... It was utterly surreal - it was a crazy time. My father and my grandfather were both - my grandfather was dying from cancer and my dad was pretty sick, he had throat cancer and had gone through this crazy treatment.