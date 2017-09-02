Library goes graphic for writer-in-residence

Libraries have changed as societies have changed, she said, and many now offer an array of items and services, from ebooks to recording booths, and three-dimensional printers to musical instruments.

But some traditional aspects remain.

"The end point is still the same," Ibey said. "We're still inviting people to be engaged, informed, to create and share information, ideas and stories."

The Vancouver library is "format agnostic," she added, and sees graphic novels as a way to engage a broader audience.

"A graphic novel can have an entry point for kids or teens or adults from very diverse backgrounds, different learning styles, reluctant readers, anyone who a more traditional means or a piece written for a specific demographic or age group might not reach," Ibey said.

Graphic novels have gained prominence in recent years, including Art Spiegelman's "Maus," which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1992, and "The Walking Dead," which was adapted into a hit TV show.

Part of the reason the form is so popular is that it can be used in a variety of ways, Libicki said.

"It's a medium, not a genre," she said. "It just means words and pictures put together in any sort of way. Any sort of story can be told with it."

That's a message she's looking forward to sharing as a writer-in-residence.

For the next four months, she will mentor other writers and work on her latest project, a graphic novel about what happened to people who fled the collapsing Soviet Union. Libicki said she's spent two years conducting interviews, researching and writing a script for the story.

She'll also lead workshops for both children and adults on everything from water colour painting to conducting interviews.

"I'm really excited about the idea that we can bring graphic novels to so many different populations, both as appreciation and reading them, and getting people making their own," Libicki said.

"I'd just really like to see more people cartooning."

By The Canadian Press