Taylor Swift donates to Houston food bank

Taylor Swift has made a "very sizeable donation" to a food bank in Houston, Texas, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The 27-year-old singer - whose mother graduated from the University of Houston - donated an unspecified amount to the Houston Food Bank in order to help those affected by the storm which caused untold damage to the Texan city last weekend.

The organisation took to their Facebook page on Friday (01.09.17) to thank the 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker for her charitable deed, and wrote: "Taylor Swift has generously made a very sizable donation to Houston Food Bank in honor of her mother who graduated from the University of Houston. We thank you, Taylor, and we thank everyone for donating to help rebuild our community. #houstonstrong (sic)".

Taylor isn't the only celebrity who has shown their support for those affected by the natural disaster either, as Houston native BeyoncÃ© recently revealed her charity BeyGOOD would be setting up a relief effort as soon as possible.

She said: "My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help.

"I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John's in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can."

Meanwhile, 'Miss Congeniality' actress Sandra Bullock donated a whopping $1 million to a relief effort.

She said: "I'm just grateful I can do it. We have to take care of one another."

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Kris Jenner and her daughters - Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner - have also donated $500,000 to the victims of the disaster.

Kris announced on Twitter: "My daughters & I are donating $500k to Houston disaster relief to help those affected by #HurricaneHarvey #RedCross #SalvationArmy (sic)"