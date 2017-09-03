Madonna confirms she has moved to Lisbon

Madonna has confirmed she now lives in Lisbon.

The 59-year-old singer has taken to social media to officially announce she has relocated and now permanently resides in the capital of Portugal.

Alongside an image of a room filled with baskets hanging from the ceiling, which was shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: "I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon! (sic)."

The 'Hung Up' hitmaker has revealed she feels more "inspired" living in European city as it has made her feel "very creative and alive".

Alongside a photograph of a piece of art, which was also posted on the musician's photo-sharing site, she wrote: "The energy of Portugal is so inspiring. I feel very creative and alive here (sic)."

And the music legend has revealed her move has encouraged her to make new music and "conquer the world from a different vantage point".

The upload continued: "And I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!! This will be the next Chapter in My Book!

It's time to conquer the world from a different vantage point!! (sic)."

It was revealed earlier this year the 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker - who has Lourdes, 20, Rocco, 16, Mercy and David, both 11, and four-year-old twins Stella and Esther - had been house hunting in Portugal since March.

A source previously said: "Madonna visited Portugal first in March and the fans went wild. One even sent her a message saying they were an estate agent on Instagram and she started following them back. It was then it became pretty apparent that she was looking to make a move permanent.