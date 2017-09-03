Katie Price's mother is diagnosed with lung disease

Katie Price's mother has been diagnosed with lung disease.

The 39-year-old former glamour model has taken to social media to announce her parent, Amy Price, is suffering from the condition named Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, which the star has revealed there is "no known cure for".

The buxom beauty penned a note, which she screenshotted and shared on her Twitter account, that read: "Just to clarify for all of you reading. My mum has been diagnosed with a lung disease called Idiopathic Pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) there is unfortunately no known cure for this."

And the 'Loose Women' panellist has admitted the sad news has come as a huge "shock" to her and all of her family.

But the television personality has vowed to support The British Lung Foundation in a bid to help raise funds so they can research into various treatments for those battling with the illness.

Katie's post continued: "As a shock to us all, Me and my family are proud to be supporting The British Lung Foundation to help support awareness and raising funds for research of IPF. With this we can help in other diagnosis and create awareness for people with IPD."

Although there is no cure for the illness there are believed to be two types of medication that can "slow things down" and extend Amy's life expectancy beyond the three to five years, which are given as an average.

She continued: "The condition has an average life expectancy of 3-5 years. There are two known pills which if they work can slow things down."

Despite the illness Amy, 65, is continuing to exercise, go to work and live life to the "full" because she is a "fighter".

Katie's post - who has 27-year-old sister Sophie, and 42-year-old brother Daniel - continued: "My mum is a fighter she is working out every day, going to work and living life to the full please help us in supporting the British Lung foundation so we can make a difference."