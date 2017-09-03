Kieran Hayler opens up about cheating on Katie Price

"This wasn't a big love affair, I didn't fancy Nikki. I'm a sex addict and needed a thrill. If our nanny had been 80 I'd probably have tried to manipulate her into having sex too.

"It didn't matter who it was, I just wanted a fix. If it wasn't her it would have been someone else. It was a means to an end, the thrill of the chase."

Kieran - who previously cheated on his 39-year-old spouse with her two friends Jane Poutney and Chrissy Thomas - has realised he has "hurt" and "betrayed" his wife of four years, who also has sons Harvey, 15, Junior, 11, and nine-year-old daughter Princess, but has revealed he is also "embarrassed" by his own actions.

He said: "Can you imagine how embarrassed I am about being a sex addict, mortified at admitting this? Look at Katieâ€‰.â€‰.â€‰.â€‰and look at her!

"I've hurt her, betrayed her and now need to stand up for her. However bad I feel, I know I have made Katie feel worse. What I've done to Katie makes me sick. It's unforgivable. Katie is stunning and knows I didn't do any of this because of her. It's an addiction. I wish I was an alcoholic or drug addict, my actions wouldn't be seen as such a personal attack on Katie.

"Sex is seen as intimate but when I do this it's not at all. Katie is different at home to the celebrity you see on TV, she's vulnerable and I hate myself for what I've done to her."

Kieran has vowed to do all he can to win his partner back but he is aware his efforts may "fail" and their marriage will be over for good.

Speaking about rekindling the relationship for another time, he said: "But I know that as things stand for Kate it is over. I will try to turn that round but I have to accept that I may fail and I will be the only one to blame.

"I'm trying to be a good husband. I'm trying to help with the kids as much as I can. And I've started therapy again."