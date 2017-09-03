Liam Payne wants another baby

Liam Payne is "open" to the idea of having another baby.

The 24-year-old musician may have only become a father for the first time in late March when his girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy, 34, gave birth to their son Bear, but he's already got babies on the brain again as he confessed he "completely" supports the idea of expanding his brood.

Asked what he would do first out of getting married to Cheryl or having a second child, Liam said: "I would probably say, if you pushed me, a baby. The options are definitely open for me on having another baby. Bear is the best creation I've ever made so I welcome the idea completely."

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker might have to wait a while before he can work on expanding his family, however, as he admits he has too much on his plate with his upcoming debut solo album to think about anything else.

He added: "But, when, I don't really know. I'm about to do an album and our for a bit so we need some time before we think about baby number two, but we've got time so that's okay."

Liam also doesn't know how many children he'd like, but thinks its a good idea to space them out in order to ease the work load.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday newspaper, he said: "I don't know how many I would like - but not too many. I've been told that two is like having 20. You need to have that time between them - but then look at Pharrell Williams who just had triplets - that must be crazy."

Liam's comments come after it was recently reported the happy couple are already trying for the second tot.

A source said: "Liam has been busy travelling and promoting his music as well as writing new material, but when he does get a moment he flies home to be with Cheryl and Bear - and of course try for baby number two."