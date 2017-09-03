Nicole Scherzinger wants a family

Nicole Scherzinger hopes to have started a family in the next five years.

The 39-year-old singer has been in a relationship with Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov since 2016, and has admitted her ambitions for the next five years not only include "touring and singing", but also settling down with a family.

She said: "In five years time, hopefully I'll have a family. Touring, singing, creating movies, and a family. I wan to be like Sade, J. Lo, Bette Midler - all of them are still killing the game."

But mostly, the 'X Factor' judge would love to further her music career, and teased a "dream project" that she has in the pipeline for the future.

Speaking to TV Life magazine, the former Pussycat Doll said: "I came into this industry as a musician, an artist, and that's the most important thing for me, to get back to that. I have a project that's my dream project in my heart. I have a vision for it and I want to create that. It's something that I feel hasn't been done before, so I want to take some time to really create that and bring that project, that album and tour, into fruition. It always goes back to the music, touring and singing to the fans, that's my everything."

Nicole's family dream might not come as much of a shock to fans though, as she previously revealed she'd love to get married "one day".

She said: "I'd like to get married one day.

"I'm looking for a wedding, my wedding. I think the heavens will sing when I get married."

And Nicole - who dated Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton before Grigor - believes she is a "fool for love" and says the "bravest thing" she has ever done is letting someone she loves go.

She said: "My greatest weakness is - I'm a fool for love. A real sucker ... The bravest thing I've ever done is loving someone and letting them go when you know it's not healthy for you, or serving you. Then you're finally loving yourself."